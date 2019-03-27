Saskatoon weather outlook: snow returns, but not for long
Snow returned to Saskatoon, but it won’t last long!
Saskatoon forecast
Wednesday
Snow returned to Saskatoon on Wednesday with a layer lingering on the ground into the morning after a few hours of flurries overnight.
Temperatures dipped back to -2 with wind chills around -6 to start the day before the mercury climbed up above freezing by two degrees under mostly cloudy skies heading into the noon hour.
Mostly cloudy skies linger with a slight chance of flurries through the remainder of the day as conditions warm a few degrees further for an afternoon high around 4 C with most of the snow melting by the end of the day.
Wednesday night
Clouds linger into the evening before clearing out overnight as the region cools back down to -8 C.
Thursday
-15 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you head out the door Thursday morning under mostly sunny skies.
A large amount of sunshine will dominate the day as an arctic high pressure system drops in and keeps temperatures around 6 degrees or so for an afternoon high.
Friday
A few clouds will filter through with a weak low pressure system passing by to finish the final week of March as temperatures struggle to get far beyond 3 C for an afternoon high.
Weekend outlook
A mix of sun and cloud will linger over the weekend as daytime highs climb close to and possibly into double digits on Saturday with a slight chance of precipitation before a cooler Sunday with a high around 4 C.
Jack Dales took the Your Saskatchewan photo for March 27 in Medstead:
