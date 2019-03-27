Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: snow returns, but not for long

Snow returned to Saskatoon, but it won’t last long!

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Snow returned to Saskatoon on Wednesday with a layer lingering on the ground into the morning after a few hours of flurries overnight.

Temperatures dipped back to -2 with wind chills around -6 to start the day before the mercury climbed up above freezing by two degrees under mostly cloudy skies heading into the noon hour.

Mostly cloudy skies linger with a slight chance of flurries through the remainder of the day as conditions warm a few degrees further for an afternoon high around 4 C with most of the snow melting by the end of the day.

Wednesday night

Clouds linger into the evening before clearing out overnight as the region cools back down to -8 C.

Thursday

-15 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you head out the door Thursday morning under mostly sunny skies.

A large amount of sunshine will dominate the day as an arctic high pressure system drops in and keeps temperatures around 6 degrees or so for an afternoon high.

High pressure returns the region to sunshine on Thursday as a low scoots into the north.

Friday

A few clouds will filter through with a weak low pressure system passing by to finish the final week of March as temperatures struggle to get far beyond 3 C for an afternoon high.

Warmer air begins to build in from the west heading into the weekend.

Weekend outlook

A mix of sun and cloud will linger over the weekend as daytime highs climb close to and possibly into double digits on Saturday with a slight chance of precipitation before a cooler Sunday with a high around 4 C.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Jack Dales took the Your Saskatchewan photo for March 27 in Medstead:

Jack Dales / Viewer Submitted

