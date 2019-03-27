Saskatoon weather outlook: snow returns, but not for long

Snow returned to Saskatoon, but it won’t last long!

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Snow returned to Saskatoon on Wednesday with a layer lingering on the ground into the morning after a few hours of flurries overnight.

Temperatures dipped back to -2 with wind chills around -6 to start the day before the mercury climbed up above freezing by two degrees under mostly cloudy skies heading into the noon hour.

Thanks for reminding winter about to be forgotten, spring is not here yet. #yxe pic.twitter.com/b9v6e1wWhy — Pashupati Bhandari (@BPashupati) March 27, 2019

Very heavy wet snow between Canora and Gorlitz. 6:40 am. Love it. Snowflakes are huge! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/SPoSvbBs5v — Lisa Boychuk (@GFstormchaser) March 27, 2019

Still snow falling in La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows & Flin Flon this morning, but elsewhere it's just lingering cloud https://t.co/bVAlEgDw0K #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/0nOVbbV2Zk — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 27, 2019

Mostly cloudy skies linger with a slight chance of flurries through the remainder of the day as conditions warm a few degrees further for an afternoon high around 4 C with most of the snow melting by the end of the day.

Wednesday night

Clouds linger into the evening before clearing out overnight as the region cools back down to -8 C.

Thursday

-15 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you head out the door Thursday morning under mostly sunny skies.

A large amount of sunshine will dominate the day as an arctic high pressure system drops in and keeps temperatures around 6 degrees or so for an afternoon high.

Friday

A few clouds will filter through with a weak low pressure system passing by to finish the final week of March as temperatures struggle to get far beyond 3 C for an afternoon high.

Weekend outlook

A mix of sun and cloud will linger over the weekend as daytime highs climb close to and possibly into double digits on Saturday with a slight chance of precipitation before a cooler Sunday with a high around 4 C.

Jack Dales took the Your Saskatchewan photo for March 27 in Medstead:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.