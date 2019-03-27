Winnipeg driver arrested after refusing breath sample in Ontario

A Winnipegger has been arrested by Ontario Provincial Police for impaired driving.

Red Lake OPP said an afternoon traffic stop on Mar. 15 in the Township of Ear Falls led to the arrest of Jory Rowe, 28, of Winnipeg.

Police said Rowe refused a breath sample and was charged with failing to comply with a demand and possession of a controlled substance.

Rowe was released on bail and will be appearing in a Dryden courtroom Apr. 29.

