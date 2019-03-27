Woman’s death in Southdale confirmed to be city’s 11th homicide

Winnipeg police say an adult woman is dead after being assaulted in her home Tuesday.

Cst. Rob Carver said police went to a home on Rockcliffe Road after a 911 call at about 10:45 a.m. There, they met with the person who called 911 inside the home and found the woman inside with severe injuries.

She was taken to hospital but later died, said Carver.

Carver stressed investigators are still trying to put together a complex investigation and he had very little information to release.

He also said notification of next-of-kin is yet to be completed, and therefore was only releasing an age range of 45-65, and would not be releasing her name until Thursday.

“We know who the victim is, but it’s not definitive enough that we’d be able to release it.”

Carver couldn’t say how the woman died, other to say that her injuries “were severe and they resulted in her death.”

A neighbour who asked to remain anonymous told Global News the woman lived in the home with her teenage son, who he used to look after when he was younger.

“She was a nice lady,” he said. “I’d seen her every morning when I was walking outside.”

The man said police activity on his street is extremely rare.

“This was scary for something around here,” he said “It’s really unusual.”

This is the 11th homicide of the year, and the sixth homicide in March.

Carver said the homicide unit is doing everything they can “to bring their A game, which they always do”, but they’re starting to get tired, he said.

“People that I did not expect to be able to talk to today because they shouldn’t be in are in. Leaves are being cancelled, people are being called back.”

The good news – if any good news can come out of any homicide – is that so far, the homicides are “completely not connected,” said Carver.

While there are some underlying issues, he said, with drugs and gang violence, the homicides are not part of a wider organized pattern of crime.

“But it’s a high number for sure.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to homicide investigators by calling 986-6508. No arrests have been made.