Weather Network apologizes to Manitoba for years of ‘blocking’

The Weather Network is apologizing to Manitobans after years of angry messages from viewers in the province about the channel’s anchors ‘blocking’ Manitoba on the map.

“Numerous Weather Network viewers have contacted us over the years, wondering why our on-air personalities are always standing in front of Manitoba during national weather forecasts,” said the network in a statement Monday.

“It all boils down to location. When our on-air presenters are in front of the greenscreen and explaining the weather on a national scale, Manitoba is situated in the centre – which is where they tend to stand. When they’re in front of our smaller, active weather set in the newsroom, Manitoba is on the right, which is also where they usually stand.”

The station made a tongue-in-cheek video with its staff apologizing to Manitobans and talking about their favourite things about the province.

For Manitoba, with love ❤ — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) March 26, 2019

Don’t worry Manitoba, they have a Winnipegger in the office now. I spend extra time on your temperatures ❤️ @weathernetwork For Manitoba, with love from The Weather Network https://t.co/YUQrQNGKpV — Ida Hung (@Idahung15) March 26, 2019

I've been watching TWN since it became available in Brandon in the early 90s and always lamented how the presenter stood in front of us. I'm glad you folks actually acknowledge it now! Anyway, keep up the great work and feel free to stand in front of Alberta once in a while! :) — Dallas Ross Hicks (@drhicks76) March 27, 2019

Canadians are just so damn apologetic. The Weather Network is running a 2 1/2 minute tongue-in-cheek apology for their presenters always standing in front of Manitoba, followed by a 30 sec Manitoba only forecast. 😎 pic.twitter.com/64IgFHThDF — Richard Leask (@thirdrichard) March 26, 2019

@cbcmorninglive Why is it the people of Weather Network never mention Manitoba? What we don't exist morons? — 🇨🇦 J.B. 🇨🇦 (@jboileau1967) December 3, 2016

