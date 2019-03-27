Weather Network apologizes to Manitoba for years of ‘blocking’
The Weather Network is apologizing to Manitobans after years of angry messages from viewers in the province about the channel’s anchors ‘blocking’ Manitoba on the map.
“Numerous Weather Network viewers have contacted us over the years, wondering why our on-air personalities are always standing in front of Manitoba during national weather forecasts,” said the network in a statement Monday.
“It all boils down to location. When our on-air presenters are in front of the greenscreen and explaining the weather on a national scale, Manitoba is situated in the centre – which is where they tend to stand. When they’re in front of our smaller, active weather set in the newsroom, Manitoba is on the right, which is also where they usually stand.”
READ MORE: Mike’s Monday Outlook: Temperatures continue to climb for Manitoba
The station made a tongue-in-cheek video with its staff apologizing to Manitobans and talking about their favourite things about the province.
WATCH: Winnipeg weather school could be coming to a classroom near you
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.