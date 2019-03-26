Politics
March 26, 2019 7:47 pm

Joe Biden regrets he didn’t give Anita Hill the ‘hearing she deserved’ during Clarence Thomas’ confirmation

By Steve Peoples The Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 1991, file photo, then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., points angrily at Clarence Thomas during comments at the end of hearings on Thomas' nomination to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill. Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., watches at right.

AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File
Former Vice-President Joe Biden says he regrets he didn’t give Anita Hill “the hearing she deserved” when she shared her story of sexual harassment in the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas three decades ago.

Biden, who chaired the Senate Judiciary committee at the time, lamented Tuesday that Hill was forced to testify before “a bunch of white guys” who didn’t “fully understand” her perspective.

He made the remarks at a New York City event honouring young people who helped combat sexual assault on college campuses.

Biden’s role in the 1991 hearings is among his chief political challenges as he weighs a 2020 presidential bid.

He has since apologized to Hill, but went further Tuesday.

He says, “I wish I could have done something.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

