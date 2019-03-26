Peterborough man found with cocaine after fleeing police officers

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including drug possession and obstructing police, following an incident on Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the area of King Street for reports of a man allegedly causing a disturbance on the street.

Police say when officers attempted to speak to the man, he fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Police allege the man was found in possession of crack cocaine.

The man is currently on probation on conditions including keeping the peace and being of good behaviour.

Joseph Philip Willis, 29, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on April 18.

