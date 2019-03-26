Kawartha Lakes man accused of assaulting Peterborough nightclub security officer
A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing charges following an altercation outside a Peterborough night club earlier this month.
Peterborough Police Service say on March 16, officers observed a large disturbance on a sidewalk outside a George Street North nightclub around 1:15 a.m.
A nightclub security officer told officers he had allegedly been struck in the head by a man he was attempting to restrain.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested one individual.
Bryce Pascoe, 19, of Highway 7 in Bethany was charged with assault.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.
