March 26, 2019 10:23 am

Kawartha Lakes man accused of assaulting Peterborough nightclub security officer

A Bethany, Ont., man is accused of assaulting a nightclub security officer in downtown Peterborough.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing charges following an altercation outside a Peterborough night club earlier this month.

Peterborough Police Service say on March 16, officers observed a large disturbance on a sidewalk outside a George Street North nightclub around 1:15 a.m.

A nightclub security officer told officers he had allegedly been struck in the head by a man he was attempting to restrain.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested one individual.

Bryce Pascoe, 19, of Highway 7 in Bethany was charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

