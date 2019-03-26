CAA South Central Ontario launches worst roads campaign for 2019

Ontario’s month-long worst roads campaign for 2019 kicks off for yet another round of voting.

CAA South Central Ontario (CAASCO) is urging Ontarians to go online and vote for the roads most in need of repair and redesign.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Burlington Street East named Ontario’s worst road for a second year in a row

Burlington Street East in Hamilton was voted the worst road in Ontario in 2018.

CAASCO says roadways can be nominated for reasons such as potholes, deteriorating pavement, poor or non-existent cycling or walking infrastructure or poor road signs.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2018

Burlington Street East (Hamilton) County Road 49 (Prince Edward County) Duckworth Street (Barrie) Avondale Road (Belleville) Eglinton Avenue West (Toronto) Drummond Road (Niagara Falls) Dufferin Street (Toronto) McLeod Road (Niagara Falls) Pelham Road (St. Catharines) Lockhart Road (Innisfil)

Worst Roads by Region

Central – Duckworth Street (Barrie)

Eastern – County Road 49 (Prince Edward County)

Halton-Peel-York-Durham – Speers Road (Oakville)

Niagara – Drummond Road (Niagara Falls)

North – Letts Cemetery Road (Eganville)

South West – Highway 401 (Chatham-Kent)

Western – Ontario 6 (Caledonia)