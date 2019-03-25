Brantford police release photos of two shooting suspects

Photos of two shooting suspects have been released by Brantford Police.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, police were called to a shooting in the Colborne Street and Park Avenue area, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Upon further investigation, one of the suspects has been identified as 20-year-old Keyshawn Commissiong. Police are still trying to identify the second suspect.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or who encounters the suspect is urged to contact police or 9-1-1.

Police urge members of the public to not approach the suspects as they may be in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service — Major Crime Unit — Det. Chad Francis at 519-756-0113 ext 2272.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

BPS is looking for suspect Keyshawn COMMISSIONG 20 years old, non-white male, 5'11", 165 lbs with black hair in dreadlocks, black jacket, black pants with "Champion" in white lettering, brown boots – do not approach -may be in possession of firearm – https://t.co/WsU0x7ZbwQ pic.twitter.com/F3szGDO6k4 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 22, 2019

BPS is seeking information about 2nd suspect in shooting – non-white male with a mustache, 5'7" to 5'9", med build, black jacket, jeans, black running shoes and dark ball cap, Do not approach – may be in possession of firearm. Any information call police. https://t.co/i0HfXUBI6E pic.twitter.com/a30NOQzkBy — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 22, 2019