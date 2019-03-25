Brantford police release photos of two shooting suspects

Photos of two shooting suspects have been released by Brantford Police.
Around 1 p.m. Friday, police were called to a shooting in the Colborne Street and Park Avenue area, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Upon further investigation, one of the suspects has been identified as 20-year-old Keyshawn Commissiong. Police are still trying to identify the second suspect.
Anyone who has information about the suspects or who encounters the suspect is urged to contact police or 9-1-1.
Police urge members of the public to not approach the suspects as they may be in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service — Major Crime Unit — Det. Chad Francis at 519-756-0113 ext 2272.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.
