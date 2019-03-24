Fog advisory in effect for Calgary and surrounding areas

A fog advisory was issued for parts of southern Alberta on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued the statement at 8:30 a.m. for Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller, Three Hills, Okotoks, High River, and Claresholm.

Fog advisories result when near-zero visibilities are apparent.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” the agency said.

Regions with below freezing temperatures might have experienced patchy freezing drizzle Sunday morning, Environment Canada said.

Areas of dense fog were expected to persist until Sunday afternoon.