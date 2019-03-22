Kelowna family shares story to demonstrate the importance of B.C. Children’s Hospital lottery

Mylah Bond is only nine years old, but has already visited B.C. Children’s Hospital more than two dozen times.

“Twenty-four, 25 times so far,” Mylah’s dad Galen Bond told Global News.

And there’s more to come.

“We routinely go down, ” Bond said. “We’ll continue to go down for 10 (years) more.”

The first time the Kelowna girl was at B.C. Children’s Hospital, she was only a day-and-a-half old after the newborn suffered a series of strokes.

“It was the ultimate scary,” said Mylah’s mom Amy Bond. “I think I remember saying to someone is my baby going to die.”

Little Mylah spent the next year and a half travelling back and forth for treatment and check-ups.

Then at the age of seven, Mylah was rushed to B.C. Children’s again after she became very ill.

“Losing a lot of weight, having pretty much no energy to get off the couch at all. Just really progressed really bad, ‘Galen Bond said.

Mylah was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that requires constant hospital visits.

“We go down now to B.C. Children’s still every six weeks,” Galen Bond said. “Mylah receives treatment down there at the hospital for her IBD.

The Bond family’s story is one of many throughout the province that’s behind a long running lottery, which gives lottery purchasers the chance to win some big prizes, including luxury homes, boats and cars.

Called the B.C. Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery, proceeds from ticket sales go to funding the hospital’s ground-breaking research into illnesses that affect children.

Among the prizes this year is a newly built Kelowna home constructed by Candel Custom Homes.

The 2,700 square-foot luxury home is located in a gated strata in Quail Ridge. It features lake views, a five-car garage, an elevator and patio fireplace.

A company spokesperson said those who tour the prize home come with a different attitude.

“One of the most interesting things is to see the people that come through to see the lottery house because they’re all winners in their own mind,” said Siobhan Savard, the project co-ordinator for Candel Custom Homes. “They always say you know if I don’t win the money is going to a great cause so there’s no risk, I’m helping children.”

The deadline for buying tickets is April 11.

They can be purchased online or at London Drugs or Save-On-Foods.

The Bond family expressed deep gratitude for B.C. Children’s Hospital and the work being done there.

“They have literally saved our daughter’s life I believe, so I’m very, very grateful,” Galen Bond said.