Kitchener Rangers forward Jonathan Yantsis earns most improved honours

Ontario Hockey League coaches have picked Kitchener Rangers forward Jonathan Yantsis as the Western Conference’s Most Improved Player this season.

The league announced the results of its annual coach’s poll on Thursday.

Each coach was tasked with selecting the best players among 20 different categories in their conference and Rangers were selected in six categories.

After notching 50 goals this season, it came as no surprise that Yantsis also finished third in the Most Dangerous in Goal Area category.

Two of his teammates were also honoured for their puck-control skills.

Forward Joseph Garreffa was voted the third-best stickhandler while netminder Luke Richardson finished tied for third in the Western Conference puck-handling category.

Greg Meireles was selected the third-hardest worker while Rickard Hugg was the third-most underrated player.

The Rangers will open the playoffs on Friday night against the Guelph Storm, who picked up a load of honours as well.

Nick Suzuki was named the smartest player, second-best shooter and third-best stickhandler while Dmitri Samorukov was the best bodychecker, best defensive defenceman and third-best penalty killer.

Isaac Ratcliffe (second-most dangerous in the goal area and second-best shootout shooter), Jack Hanley (second-best shotblocker) and MacKenzie Entwistle (best defensive forward) were also honoured.