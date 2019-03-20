6 Trent swimmers qualify for Eastern Canadian Championships

Six athletes from the Trent Swim Club will compete at this year’s Eastern Canadian Championships, the highest number of entrants in the club’s recent history.

“It’s a strong showing for our club,” said coach Dan Stratton. “Probably all of (our) swimmers will find it’s an eye-opener with the high calibre of swimming.”

“I also think that’s where you get your best performances, when people are swimming fast, and you realize you are part of that group,” he added.

Rachel Chayer travels 45 minutes along Highway 7 six days a week to train with the Trent Swim Club.

The 15-year-old says she loves jumping in the pool and easing her mind.

“It lets me get away from everything else,” she said. “I’m not thinking about stuff that happened at school.”

Chayer is from Lindsay, Ont., and joined the Trent Swim Club last year. The Grade 10 student from I.E. Weldon Secondary School is having a stellar year, posting personal bests in the pool.

Stratton, who coaches Chayer, has been impressed with her competitive nature.

“She’s someone who works really, really hard,” Stratton said. “I also think she really enjoys competition and I think that’s really important.”

Chayer’s hard work in the pool is paying off, as are the efforts of five other Trent swimmers as they prepare for the competition.

The national meet will take place at Laval University in Quebec.

The four-day competition kicks off on April 12.