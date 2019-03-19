Child Family Services
Manitoba parents seek answers after infant daughter dies in foster care

The biological parents of a 3-month old baby girl are searching for answers after learning she died while in foster care. 

The biological parents of a 3-month-old baby girl are searching for answers after learning their child died while in the care of Manitoba Child and Family Services.

“There are so many questions that I need answered,” the mother said.


“My daughter isn’t the only one who died in CFS … and she’s not going to be the last unless someone does something about this. How many more kids are going to die in the care of CFS?”

The parents are from Bloodvein First Nation, on the east side of Lake Winnipeg south of Berens River. They said they were notified of the baby’s death Monday.

The mother said Child Family Services told her the baby chocked on her bottle or vomit.

“Look what happened when our baby ended up in CFS and now she’s taking her home in the casket,” the baby’s grandmother said.

The family was also upset at not being able to see the baby since they learned of her death in Winnipeg.

Global News is prohibited from identifying the child or her family under the Child and Family Services Act.

