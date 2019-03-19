Fire destroys historic house in Roseneath

A fire Monday night destroyed a historic home in the village of Roseneath.

Around 11 p.m., Alnwick-Haldimand Township firefighters were called to a house fire on County Road 24. They found the building fully engulfed in flames. Roseneath is located 35 kilometres north of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Kitchen fire at Calgary duplex displaces family, 2 children hospitalized

Additional firefighters from Trent Hills and Hamilton Township were called to assist in fighting the blaze which quickly spread to the steel roof area and steeple of the home.

ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 24 between County Rd 45 and Lewis Rd #Roseneath – Roadway CLOSED due to a structure fire. Reopening time unknown ^jp pic.twitter.com/7k1Y4Ze6CX — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) March 19, 2019

According to neighbours, the house was unoccupied and currently for sale and was undergoing renovations.

READ MORE: Flooding causes road collapse in Northumberland County

Dan Brobbin, who says he first spotted flames and called 911, said he woke up neighbours to warn them about the fire. The current age of the building is not known.

“Everybody loves this house,” he said. “It was unique to the area and has a lot of history. It’s a unique house and when you lose something that is a part of the town, it’s pretty disappointing.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

County Road 24 between County Road 45 and Lewis Road remains closed.