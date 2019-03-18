Kingstonians attend vigil to commemorate victims of New Zealand mosque shooting

More than 150 people from around the Kingston area came together on Monday evening to remember the victims of the terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Among them were leaders of different faiths, including Imam AbuBakar Mulla from the Islamic Society of Kingston.

“What we are seeing today is despite the fact of different cultural backgrounds, ethnic backgrounds, their colour, skin tone — it all falls away,” said Mulla. “It’s just our humanity that’s here gathered today.”

READ MORE: Students perform haka to honour New Zealand mosque shooting victims

Fifty people were killed and dozens injured when a gunman attacked Friday worshippers in two Christchurch mosques.

The Imam went on to say that the local community must come together in the wake of the tragedy.

“We start by moving together to common understanding and to move away from the sense of otherness and towards a sense of being one — caring for one another, loving one another, cherishing one another. I think that is where it starts,” Mulla said.

READ MORE: Christchurch shootings killed more people than 6 years of New Zealand gun homicides combined — stats

As the vigil came to an end, everyone in attendance stood in the same place in solidarity.

All the flags at Kingston City Hall were lowered in memory of the victims.