Warm weather making for a muddy mess for drivers

It’s a sure sign of springtime in Saskatchewan.

There’s a steady stream of vehicles lined up at car washes across Saskatoon.

“This time of year, everybody has the same idea all at the same time,” Scott Lucyshyn, Golf’s Car Wash owner and manager, said.

Lucyshyn said business was quite slow in February due to the cold weather, but with the warmer temperatures, business has picked up.

“The sun is shining and everybody wants to clean their car,” Lucyshyn said.

Saskatoon Police Service Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar said with the warmer temperatures, it’s important drivers have functional windshield wiper blades and adequate washer fluid.

“With the spring thaw, you could easily go from dry pavement to very wet and dirty pavement really quickly. If you’re on a freeway, that actually constitutes a legitimate hazard, so we really encourage people to make sure they top up their washer fluid during this time of year,” Barbar said.

Barbar said it’s around a $100 ticket for driving with an obstructed windshield, whether it’s dirt or ice.

Barbar said the windows that need to be clear on a car include the windshield, as well as the two front side windows.

As for licence plates, Barbar said drivers are responsible for making sure the plate is visible.

“When you’re filling up the fuel in your car and you’re cleaning off the windshield with the squeegee, just run the squeegee over the licence plate as well so it remains legible.”

“Having an obstructed plate, which of course, we’re very understanding. We live here too. We drive here too, but if worse came to worse, that’d be $125 fine,” Barbar said.