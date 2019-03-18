Peterborough-area man charged with flight from police following collision

A Peterborough-area man faces charges including flight from police following a collision on Friday afternoon.

Around noon, a Peterborough Police Service officer observed a driver in the area of Stewart and Dalhousie streets. Police say the man was wanted on warrants for allegedly failing to appear in court.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of George and Rink streets but the driver allegedly failed to stop and fled the area at a “high rate of speed.”

TRAFFIC: @PtboPolice are asking drivers to avoid the area of Haggart Street following a collision #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ffe8VD3m9P — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 15, 2019

The driver continued through the intersection of Romaine Street at Lock Street but failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle then attempted to turn onto Haggart Street but collided with another vehicle.

The accused allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Cory John James, 35, of River Ave., Youngs Point, Ont., was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.