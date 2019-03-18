City of Calgary encourages residents to get ready for #YYCSnowMelt

Calgarians might be celebrating now that warmer weather is finally on the way, but city officials warn that springtime temperatures will bring a quick snowmelt.
The forecast for Calgary this week calls for temperatures in the mid-teens but the climbing mercury can cause pooling problems.
With this in mind, the City of Calgary released a list of tips to help residents prepare for what they’ve dubbed #YYCSnowMelt.
To prevent seepage into your basement, city officials advise shoveling snow away from the foundation of your home, including window wells.
Blocked vents can create carbon monoxide build up, filling your home with the dangerous gas. As such, residents are encouraged to make sure furnace exhaust vents are clear.
To prevent pooling of water, point or direct your downspouts away from your home/foundation and neighboring properties, the city advised.
Clear snow and debris from your storm drain and, if needed, the city advises creating a channel to facilitate water flow.
“If you find that the storm drain is iced over, do not try to remove the ice yourself,” a Monday news release warned. “Call 311 and a crew will clear the ice for you. Don’t chip away at ice on storm drains as you may damage it or injure yourself.”
The City of Calgary said there are about 60,000 drains in Calgary which drain water off sidewalks, streets and roads.
If you don’t know where your nearest storm drain is you can check out an interactive map at calgary.ca/snowmelt.
The city has special devices in storm drains (in most communities developed after 1988) that allow water to drain slowly and not overload the stormwater system. As such, they advise homeowners to wait 90 to 120 minutes before calling 311 to report it.
The majority of Calgary’s storm drain system enters into the Bow and Elbow Rivers without water quality treatment, so the city says it’s important to make sure the water draining into it is as clean and free of debris as possible.
Don’t drive through deep water that has pooled on the road, the city warned, as you can’t see potential risks in the water.
Spring is the ideal time to test your sump pump, the city advised. A working pump will prevent flooding in your basement.
