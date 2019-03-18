City of Calgary encourages residents to get ready for #YYCSnowMelt

Calgarians might be celebrating now that warmer weather is finally on the way, but city officials warn that springtime temperatures will bring a quick snowmelt.

The forecast for Calgary this week calls for temperatures in the mid-teens but the climbing mercury can cause pooling problems.

With this in mind, the City of Calgary released a list of tips to help residents prepare for what they’ve dubbed #YYCSnowMelt.

Shovel snow away from the foundation of your home

To prevent seepage into your basement, city officials advise shoveling snow away from the foundation of your home, including window wells.

Ensure furnace and exhaust vents are clear of snow and ice

Blocked vents can create carbon monoxide build up, filling your home with the dangerous gas. As such, residents are encouraged to make sure furnace exhaust vents are clear.

Ensure your downspouts and eavestroughs are clear and free of debris

To prevent pooling of water, point or direct your downspouts away from your home/foundation and neighboring properties, the city advised.

Clear snow and debris from your storm drain (catchbasin)

Clear snow and debris from your storm drain and, if needed, the city advises creating a channel to facilitate water flow.

“If you find that the storm drain is iced over, do not try to remove the ice yourself,” a Monday news release warned. “Call 311 and a crew will clear the ice for you. Don’t chip away at ice on storm drains as you may damage it or injure yourself.”

Keep your home and neighbourhood safe and walkable for everyone this weekend. As the temperature rises, watch for icy sidewalks and blocked catch basins. If you see an issue, report it using the free 311 Calgary app! #yyc pic.twitter.com/f2Z6pFug75 — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) March 17, 2019

The City of Calgary said there are about 60,000 drains in Calgary which drain water off sidewalks, streets and roads.

If you don’t know where your nearest storm drain is you can check out an interactive map at calgary.ca/snowmelt.

If water pools near the storm drain, wait 90-120 minutes before contacting 311

The city has special devices in storm drains (in most communities developed after 1988) that allow water to drain slowly and not overload the stormwater system. As such, they advise homeowners to wait 90 to 120 minutes before calling 311 to report it.

As you’re out enjoying the warm weather today, keep an eye out for blocked catch basins and icy sidewalks, then keep the 311 app handy so you can report any issues you see! The app is free to download for Apple and Android users. #yyc pic.twitter.com/Lu7PMWV445 — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) March 16, 2019

The majority of Calgary’s storm drain system enters into the Bow and Elbow Rivers without water quality treatment, so the city says it’s important to make sure the water draining into it is as clean and free of debris as possible.

If you see pooled water on a roadway, be extra cautious

Don’t drive through deep water that has pooled on the road, the city warned, as you can’t see potential risks in the water.

Test your sump pump

Spring is the ideal time to test your sump pump, the city advised. A working pump will prevent flooding in your basement.

