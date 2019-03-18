Paris Jackson denies report she attempted suicide

NOTE: This article contains language that some readers might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, angrily lashed out at a TMZ report over the weekend that claimed she had attempted suicide. The gossip site said that the younger Jackson had tried to take her own life due to public reaction against her father in the wake of documentary Leaving Neverland.

Jackson angrily tweeted at the celebrity site, saying “f**k you you f**king liars” almost immediately after the story was posted. Shortly after, she posted another tweet featuring question marks and a frowning emoji.

The story claimed that the 20-year-old was in “stable condition.” Sourcing family members and law-enforcement officials, TMZ initially reported that Jackson was placed on psychiatric hold, but later said that she was released from hospital.

Despite Jackson’s denial, reputable news sources like People and ABC News also reported about her hospitalization, but they referred to it as an “accident” and “incident” instead, citing “sources.”

A source told People magazine that “Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment. She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

Additionally, a public information officer from the Los Angeles Police Department told People that Jackson was transported to hospital for a suicide attempt.

“At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside [Jackson’s home address] for an ambulance attempt suicide,” said Tony Im with the LAPD. “The victim was transported to a local hospital.”

Over the past two weeks, following the release of the doc, there has been much blowback regarding the singer and his past alleged behaviour with young boys. After people online asked her opinion about the doc, she explained in a now-deleted tweet on March 14 that it’s “not her role” to defend her father.

She also tweeted that “there’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said.”

there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

The Michael Jackson estate has filed a lawsuit against TV network HBO, saying Leaving Neverland violates a deal to not disparage the singer.

Jackson has struggled with mental health issues in the past, and most recently entered treatment in mid-January of this year. Reports of her attempting suicide go back as far as 2013, when she was only 15 years old.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, is suffering from mental health issues.

