Saskatchewan arts community grieves death of local artist Joe Fafard

The Saskatchewan arts community is grieving the death of internationally renowned artist Joe Fafard.

The 76-year-old sculptor passed away at his Lumsden home Saturday.

Fafard’s work spans over five decades and his displays can be seen in downtown Regina and across Canada.

His work depicts people and their surroundings.

“With the most simplest of gestures he could capture the essence of a person so, you almost felt like he could see right through you,” said Anthony Kiendl, Mackenzie Art Gallery executive director and CEO.

“We knew he had some health difficulties, but it was still a shock and sad news.”

In a statement, his partner, Alyce Hamon said: “Joe died the way he lived, simply, unpretentiously, in complete serenity, with a twinkle in his eye, but above all with the full love of his family and friends.”

His family will be holding a private ceremony celebrating his life. The family said a public ceremony will also be held and will be announced at later date.

Donations can be made to the Hospital of Regina Foundation’s palliative care services in his honour.