This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 16

Can the NDP make inroads in Quebec?

Montreal MP Alexandre Boulerice has been named as the new deputy leader for the NDP.

The former union adviser is now tasked with raising the party’s profile in Quebec, ahead of next fall’s federal election.

Leader Jagmeet Singh made the announcement on Monday, praising his passionate political style, and drive to do things differently in Quebec.

Boulerice joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to talk about the party’s strategy in Quebec including challenges and possible solutions.

Fighting vision loss

Vision loss is a growing health concern for Canadians, especially as our population ages.

As the director of the ocular pathology lab at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), it’s a problem Dr. Miguel Burnier is working hard to solve.

Burnier is also the first Canadian president of the Pan-American Association of Ophthalmology.

He joined Bryan-Baynes to discuss his work and fundraising efforts.

Kids and humour

The next time you’re with a seven-year-old, take a moment to listen to what the child is saying.

Chances are, on some level, it’s very funny.

Children’s humour has been under-studied at the academic level, but it’s something Nina Howe is trying to change.

In a new paper, she looks at how kids use humour with their siblings while at play.

Howe sat down with Bryan-Baynes to discuss her findings.