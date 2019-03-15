Canada
March 15, 2019 2:35 pm
Updated: March 15, 2019 2:42 pm

Weyburn city council issues apology for disability group home comments

By Staff The Canadian Press

A welcome sign on the outskirts of Weyburn, Sask., on Thursday, March 14, 2019. City council in Weyburn, Sask., has apologized to residents and other Canadians after a controversial decision to reject a care home for people with disabilities earlier this week.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press
City council in Weyburn, Sask., has apologized to residents and other Canadians for using insensitive words after a controversial decision to reject a care home for people with disabilities.

But the council isn’t saying whether it will reconsider the move.

A letter from the council, which was posted online Friday, says it is deeply sorry for what was said in council chambers Monday.

Elected officials voted then to reject a proposal for building a group home in a new upscale residential area, saying it would dash the dreams and hopes of the people who currently live there.

Residents had cited concerns including safety and an impact on their property values.

The apology issued by Weyburn City Council on Friday, March 15 for their comments on denying a group home for people with disabilities.

Weyburn City Council

Several Saskatchewan politicians have called on city councillors to change their minds.

The letter says council is “continuing to exhaust all avenues to find a solution to get the care home built and begin the healing process in the community.”

