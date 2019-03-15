Weyburn city council issues apology for disability group home comments

City council in Weyburn, Sask., has apologized to residents and other Canadians for using insensitive words after a controversial decision to reject a care home for people with disabilities.

But the council isn’t saying whether it will reconsider the move.

READ MORE: Weyburn councillor apologizes for ‘stigma’ remark surrounding group home

A letter from the council, which was posted online Friday, says it is deeply sorry for what was said in council chambers Monday.

Elected officials voted then to reject a proposal for building a group home in a new upscale residential area, saying it would dash the dreams and hopes of the people who currently live there.

Residents had cited concerns including safety and an impact on their property values.

Several Saskatchewan politicians have called on city councillors to change their minds.

READ MORE: ‘I am extremely disappointed’: group home proposal sparks outrage in Weyburn

The letter says council is “continuing to exhaust all avenues to find a solution to get the care home built and begin the healing process in the community.”