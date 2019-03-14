Saskatoon rescue crews remove body from river

A search of the South Saskatchewan River ended with the discovery of a body.

Saskatoon police received a report of a person in the water on the afternoon of March 13.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were deployed and searched downstream of the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge with rescue boats and sonar technology.

Crews conducting sonar scans identified an abnormality below the surface of the water near the Traffic Bridge at roughly 3 p.m. CT on March 14.

A diver entered the water and confirmed it to be a deceased person.

Another diver assisted with the recovery efforts and the fire department has turned the incident over to police.

The chief coroner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

