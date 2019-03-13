Canada
Kelowna flights impacted by grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes

WATCH: Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced Wednesday morning that Canada will move forward with grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights. Jamie Mauracher has the latest.

Several flights at Kelowna International Airport have been either delayed or cancelled as of Wednesday because of a national decision to ground Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 planes.

Earlier in the day, Transport Canada announced that it was banning Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft, calling the move a “safety notice.”

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Wednesday’s decision was made following a review of evidence about the aircraft. On Sunday, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people, including 18 Canadians.

In a tweet, Kelowna International Airport wrote: “Transport Canada has announced the temporary grounding of the Boeing MAX 737 fleet. We are working closely with our airline partners to determine the impacts at YLW.

“Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline as flight schedules may change.”

