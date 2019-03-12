Canada
March 12, 2019 2:50 pm
Updated: March 12, 2019 2:55 pm

Calgarians rally behind family of Ethiopian Airlines crash victim

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Calgary husband and father Derick Lwugi​ is being remembered as a leader of the local Kenyan community after he died in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 over the weekend. Michael King spoke with his family and has more.

A A

The Calgary community is rallying around the family of a local man who was among the 18 Canadians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.

Derick Lwugi worked as an accountant for the City of Calgary and leaves behind a wife and three children.

Balwant Singh didn’t know him personally, but the A&W franchise Singh owns is raising funds for Lwugi’s family.

Story continues below

The restaurant, located in the community of Auburn Bay, will donate one dollar from every combo sold on Wednesday to Lwugi’s family.

READ MORE: Ethiopian Airlines crash: These are the Canadian victims

Meanwhile, residents living in the community of Mahogany, where Lwugi lived, are collecting donations and organizing a ribbon campaign in his honour.

A post on the Mahogany Angel Facebook page says gift cards and money will be gathered to “show the family some support now and in the future.”

Ethiopia Airlines Flight 302 went down minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa’s airport. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into a field, killing all 157 people aboard.

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Balwant Singh
boeing 737 max 8
Derick Lwugi
Ethiopia
Ethiopia plane crash
Ethiopian Airlines
ethiopian airlines canadian victims
Ethiopian Airlines crash
Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Ethiopian Airlines victims Canadian
Ethiopian Plane Crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.