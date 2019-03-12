Calgarians rally behind family of Ethiopian Airlines crash victim

The Calgary community is rallying around the family of a local man who was among the 18 Canadians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.

Derick Lwugi worked as an accountant for the City of Calgary and leaves behind a wife and three children.

Balwant Singh didn’t know him personally, but the A&W franchise Singh owns is raising funds for Lwugi’s family.

The restaurant, located in the community of Auburn Bay, will donate one dollar from every combo sold on Wednesday to Lwugi’s family.

Meanwhile, residents living in the community of Mahogany, where Lwugi lived, are collecting donations and organizing a ribbon campaign in his honour.

A post on the Mahogany Angel Facebook page says gift cards and money will be gathered to “show the family some support now and in the future.”

Ethiopia Airlines Flight 302 went down minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa’s airport. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into a field, killing all 157 people aboard.

