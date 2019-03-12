Crime
March 12, 2019 1:40 pm
Updated: March 12, 2019 1:46 pm

4 wanted in nationwide bitcoin ATM scam

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR

Four individuals whom Calgary police believe are involved with fraudulent withdrawals from bitcoin kiosks across Canada, as captured in CCTV footage.

Calgary Police Service / provided
Calgary police are seeking assistance in identifying four men who they say are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Calgary Police Service cybercrime investigators received information about 112 fraudulent transactions made at bitcoin kiosks in cities like Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Hamilton and Sherwood Park between Sept. 16, 2018, and Sept. 26, 2018.

Just under half of the transactions were in Calgary and all targeted an unnamed Canadian bitcoin company, according to the CPS.

Police believe suspects committed “double-spend” attacks, in which a person withdraws money from a bitcoin kiosk and then remotely cancels the transaction before the kiosk company can process the withdrawal.

Police say the 112 fraudulent transactions resulted in a loss of $195,000.

19-03-12-suspect1ontampqb-142513

Individual 1, whom Calgary police believe to have defrauded bitcoin ATMs in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Hamilton, pictured in a CCTV image from police.

Calgary Police Service / provided
19-03-12-suspect2calgary-615315

Individual 2, whom Calgary police believe to have defrauded bitcoin ATMs in Calgary, pictured in a CCTV image from police.

Calgary Police Service / provided
19-03-12-suspect3winnipeg–525605

Individual 3, whom Calgary police believe to have defrauded bitcoin ATMs in Winnipeg, pictured in a CCTV image from police.

Calgary Police Service / provided
19-03-12-suspect4sherwoodpark-213636

Individual 3, whom Calgary police believe to have defrauded bitcoin ATMs in Sherwood Park, pictured in a CCTV image from police.

Calgary Police Service / provided

Calgary police, in cooperation with police services in Ontario and Manitoba, obtained CCTV images of the suspects they believe “have in-depth knowledge or interest in cryptocurrency, bitcoin and/or blockchain technology,” a statement read.

Police are asking anyone from across the country with information about the suspects to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

