9-month-old Canadian baby and her Kenyan family killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

One of the youngest victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash is nine-month-old Canadian Rubi Pauls, who was on the way to Kenya from Ontario to meet her grandfather for the first time for Easter.

The grandfather, Quindos Karanja, says Rubi’s 60-year-old grandmother, Ann Wangui Karanja, was also on the flight.

READ MORE: Ethiopian Airlines crash: These are the Canadian victims

So was Rubi’s 34-year-old mother, Carolyne Karanja, her seven-year-old brother Ryan, and her sister Kerri, who was four.

Rubi was the only Canadian citizen in the family.

Karanja says the family was on its way back to Kenya after a visit to Ontario.

Ann Karanja travelled to Canada in August and was supposed to be there for just three months but had extended her stay.