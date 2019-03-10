Hundreds come out for Seedy Sunday in Kelowna to launch gardening season

The Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna was abuzz with anticipation as the planting season officially launched with the annual Seedy Sunday kickoff to spring.

“Seedy Sunday — or, in other communities, Seedy Saturday — is the coming together of local seed growers,” said event co-ordinator Rachael Fleming. “All of the seeds are heirloom, organic, locally grown seeds, and it’s a celebration of the spring, really.”

The event is run by a non-profit organization that provides support and advice in the Okanagan, from Osooyoos all the way to Enderby.

“Okanagan Master Gardeners are a volunteer organization who promote sustainable gardening practices,” Fleming said. “We run workshops, advice clinics.”

Dozens of vendors and gardening pros were on hand to showcase their wares and chat about planting trends, like the indoor/outdoor Tower Garden that can produce food year-round.

“These are baby seedlings,” Tower Garden vendor Barb Butler said, pointing to dozens of budding plants. “They’re only two weeks old, and we put them in the Tower Garden. It waters itself and, in a very short period of time, it will grow.”

Another trend at the event was exotic vegetables.

“Armenian cucumbers, which are an open-pollinator alternative to the long English cucumber,” said Jon Alcock, a seed expert from Sunshine Farms. “Very delicious, very productive.”

There were gardeners of all ages taking part in workshops throughout the day, with a special room dedicated to young, budding gardeners.

“We’re transplanting seedlings so the children can take those home and then, in about six weeks’ time, put them out in the garden, and they’ll grow.”

One thing was very evident at Seedy Sunday: people love to garden.

“I love the taste of the vegetables when you pick them up and cook them,” said one show attendee. “And I love being outside and just working in the soil and feeling like you’re creating something where there wasn’t something a month or two ago.”

There will be close to a thousand people attending Seedy Sunday at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

However, those who missed the event can always catch Seedy Saturday in Vernon on Mar. 16 or attend one of the many free workshops put on by the Okanagan Master Gardeners.