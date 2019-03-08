Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Friday March 8

Goooooooddddd Moooooorrrrrnnnnnning!

It just has not been Mike McEwen’s week at the Brier in Brandon. Finally peaking in the championship pool, the Manitoba rink put forth maybe their best effort of the week against team Alberta in Thursday Night’s evening draw, but wound up losing 6-5 to Kevin Koe. The loss was the McEwen rink’s fifth and officially eliminated them from advancing to this weekend’s Page Playoff round.

The host team has a “mean nothing” game versus BC this afternoon at 2 p.m. But there is the potential to play the role of spoiler versus Ontario’s Scott McDonald in the championship pool’s final draw this evening at 7 p.m. McDonald is the only team, among the bottom four still in contention after edging previously undefeated Northern Ontario 7-6 in an extra end.

Goal scoring might be up in the NHL this season- but the netminders union had a little something to say with 5 shutouts among the 11 games played on Thursday night. Devan Dubnyk stopped all 25 shots in Minnesota’s 3-0 win at Tampa Bay as the Wild are now 6-0-2 in their last eight games to remain three points ahead of Arizona for the final playoff spot in the West. The Coyotes received a 30-save effort from Darcy Kuemper in a 2-0 win over Calgary – handing the Flames a fourth straight loss.

St. Louis and Dallas picked up 4-0 wins over the LA Kings and Colorado Avalanche respectively with Jake Allen and Ben Bishop turning in perfect efforts. And so did Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray in the Penguins 3-0 win over Columbus to open a home and home series with the Blue Jackets. The loss preventing John Tortorella’s crew from moving into a tie with Montreal and Carolina for the East Wild Card berths.

The Canadiens lost 5-2 at San Jose as the Sharks pulled to within a single point of Calgary for the West Conference lead. The Islanders and Washington are back in a dead heat for top spot in the Metro Division after New York doubled Ottawa 4-2 to sweep that home and home series.

Edmonton won their fourth straight, 3-2 over Vancouver. Boston now with points in 18 straight games as Patrice Bergeron capped a 2 goal rally in the final minute of play by scoring with 7 seconds left in the Bruins 4-3 win over Florida. Chicago edged Buffalo 5-4 in a shootout and Detroit went the same route to knock off the NY Rangers 3-2.

Jets play in Carolina tonight with Laurent Brossoit expected to get the start- but the status of Bryan Little and Adam Lowry is in question after both forwards missed yesterday’s practice.

The Manitoba Junior League playoffs begin tonight on all four fronts, including the Winnipeg Blues visiting Steinbach and Selkirk hosting Virden.

Congrats to the Shaftesbury Titans who scored with 20.8 seconds remaining to edge the JH Bruns Broncos 3-2 in the third and deciding game of the Winnipeg High school Hockey League’s B Division Final.

The U of M’s Tegan Turner finished just 2/100ths of a second off the podium in finishing 4th in the Women’s 60 metre dash on Day One of the U Sports Track & Field Championships at the James Daly Field House. Miguel Morrison of the host Bison Men’s team had the top qualifying time in the 600 M event to advance to Saturday’s final – along with both U of M teams in the 4 x 200 relay.

Sad news from the major leagues of baseball as former three time National League Cy Young winner Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia at the age of 74. Seaver became a household name when he led the “Miracle Mets” to a massive upset of the heavily favoured Baltimore Orioles to win the 1969 World Series in five games.

And there are reports the Washington Redskins have acquired Quarterback Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos in a trade that would also see the teams swapping late round draft picks in 2020.