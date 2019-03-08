West Kelowna man found dead in homeless camp

A West Kelowna man was found dead in a tent near Angus Drive and Old Okanagan Highway on Thursday afternoon, according to RCMP.

“I saw five firemen and the body on the neighbours driveway,” Angus Drive resident Jonathan Tucker told Global News.

RCMP said they were called to area, which is Westbank First Nation land, around 4:30 p.m.

It’s not known who found him, or how long the man had been dead in the tent.

Temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius in the area last weekend.

Police and the coroner spent several hours at the scene investigating and do not believe the death is suspicious.

The man who died is said to be in his 50’s.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death, and the ongoing investigation has now been turned over to the coroners service,” Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The tent was part of a homeless camp on the land, according to Tucker.

RCMP are making attempts to notify the man’s next of kin. His name will not be released, according to Corp. O’Donaghey.