Winnipeg police officer won’t face charges in collision with fleeing suspect

A Winnipeg police officer won’t be facing charges in connection with a 2018 incident in which a man fleeing police was struck by a cruiser car.

According to police watchdog the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the incident occurred Oct. 24 near Burrows Avenue and Salter Street.

Police were pursuing a man wanted on an arrest warrant. One officer chased him on foot, while the other tried to intercept him with a marked police car.

The man collided with the car, and was taken to hospital after being arrested, where he was diagnosed with a fractured pelvis.

IIU’s investigation found that the officer was operating her cruiser car at a low speed, and that the man was concentrating on escaping from the officer on foot when the collision, which has been deemed accidental, took place.

There was no evidence, said IIU, that the officer in the cruiser intended to injure the man.

The man still faces outstanding charges in connection with the incident.

