Investigation to look into death of inmate from N.S. prison for women

Nova Scotia’s medical examiner has been called in to investigate the death of a 28-year-old inmate at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro.
Correctional Service Canada issued a statement Wednesday saying Samantha Wallace died on Monday after she was taken to a hospital in Truro two days earlier.
The statement did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding her death, though it did say family members were present when she died.
Federal officials say Wallace was serving her first federal sentence of 26 months for extortion, criminal harassment, possession of a dangerous weapon and other offences.
Police have been notified and Correctional Service Canada will review the case.
The Nova Institution for Women, which has enough room for 99 inmates, is one of six federal facilities for women across Canada.
