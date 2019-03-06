Mass bird deaths in Calgary park caused by starvation, exposure

More than 50 birds died in a Calgary park as a result of starvation and exposure, Alberta Environment and Parks said Tuesday.

During the last week of February, the carcasses were found scattered across Elliston Park, near the the intersection of 68 Street and 17 Avenue S.E.

READ MORE: Investigation launched after more than 50 dead birds discovered in southeast Calgary

Alberta Environment and Parks and the Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative at the University of Calgary investigated the cause of the mass deaths in the stormwater pond.

“[We] have determined that the ducks suffered from starvation and exposure, which was the likely cause that led to the mortality of 56 mallard ducks and one Canada Goose,” the ministry’s statement read.

“Some additional tests are underway to rule out other causes of death.”

Birds that overwinter in Calgary face challenges including reduced foraging opportunities and available open water habitat, Alberta Environment and Parks said.

“Unfortunately, this can lead to increased mortality as what was observed at Elliston Park,” the statement said.

Report large or unusual animal deaths to Calgary Fish and Wildlife at 403-297-6423.