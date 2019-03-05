Serious collision closes section of Bath Road in Kingston

A Kingston police watch commander says officers are currently investigating a serious collision that happened sometime Tuesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Bath Road.

As a result of the investigation, the street’s westbound lanes between Portsmouth Avenue and Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard are closed. Police say it’s unclear when the section of road will reopen.

Several emergency response crews arrived at the scene sometime after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to reports from the scene, a pedestrian was struck by a white Hummer and transported to hospital with a broken arm, a broken leg and head trauma. The driver was found unconscious but without any visible trauma and was transported to hospital. Kingston police have not yet confirmed these details.

Photos from the scene show a white Hummer that has run off the road and struck a tree.

Kingston police say they also have several officers at the hospital but couldn’t elaborate on the details of the incident as of yet.

—With files from Dominic Owens