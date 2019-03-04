Water Main Break
Crews investigating water main break in Osoyoos

Some Osoyoos residents could find themselves without water due to a water main break.

Some residents in Osoyoos could find themselves without water due to reports of a water main break.

The town said it is investigating a water main line break on 87th Street between Jubilee Drive and 78th Avenue.

It’s currently excavating the area.

The town said in a news release that service may be restored later on Monday.

