Crews investigating water main break in Osoyoos
A A
Some residents in Osoyoos could find themselves without water due to reports of a water main break.
The town said it is investigating a water main line break on 87th Street between Jubilee Drive and 78th Avenue.
READ MORE: Skier found after spending most of the night lost near Coquihalla Summit Rec Area
It’s currently excavating the area.
The town said in a news release that service may be restored later on Monday.Follow @Jules_Knox
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.