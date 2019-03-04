South Simcoe police arrest 2 suspects in break and enter investigations
A man and woman from Newmarket have been charged in connection with a break and enter investigation in the Bradford and Cookstown areas, police say.
South Simcoe police say on Feb. 14, a restaurant located in a plaza off of Highway 89 in Cookstown was reportedly broken into.
Police say the suspect left the scene with a quantity of cash.
Officers say the second incident occurred on Feb. 24, at restaurant on Holland Street West in Bradford.
Police say an investigation revealed a suspect had entered the business and left the scene with a quantity of cash.
Officers say a 39-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Newmarket were arrested.
Police say the pair have been charged with break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent, and possession of break-in instruments.
Officers say the woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
The man was held in custody, police say.
