South Simcoe police arrest 2 suspects in break and enter investigations

A man and woman from Newmarket have been charged in connection with a break and enter investigation in the Bradford and Cookstown areas, police say.

South Simcoe police say on Feb. 14, a restaurant located in a plaza off of Highway 89 in Cookstown was reportedly broken into.

Police say the suspect left the scene with a quantity of cash.

Officers say the second incident occurred on Feb. 24, at restaurant on Holland Street West in Bradford.

Police say an investigation revealed a suspect had entered the business and left the scene with a quantity of cash.

READ MORE: Huronia West OPP investigating after shooting reported in Wasaga Beach

Officers say a 39-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Newmarket were arrested.

Police say the pair have been charged with break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent, and possession of break-in instruments.

Officers say the woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The man was held in custody, police say.