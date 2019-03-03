Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots to earn his second straight shutout and lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Fleury moved within one victory of tying Jacques Plante for eighth on the NHL’s all-time wins list. It was his second straight 3-0 shutout, after beating Anaheim on the road Friday.

Fleury also earned the 18,303 in attendance free Krispy Kreme doughnuts as part of promotion that gets fans a free dozen when the 15-year veteran gets a shutout at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Pacioretty, Ryan Carpenter and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who won their fourth straight – all since acquiring Mark Stone from Ottawa at Monday’s trade deadline.

Vegas improved to 13-5-2 against the tightly contested Pacific Division, and moved seven points behind second-place San Jose, which played Chicago late Sunday.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom was the main reason the Canucks lost by only three as he stopped 45 shots. Markstrom, who is tied for ninth in the league in wins (23), dropped to 15-10-5 since Dec. 6.