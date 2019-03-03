Driver flips car in apparent attempt to flee Milton RIDE check: police

Halton Regional Police say a man has been arrested after he flipped his car in an alleged attempt to flee a RIDE check in Milton early Sunday.

Police said they were conducting RIDE checks in the area of Highway 7 and Fifth Line around 1 a.m. when a 51-year-old man was stopped and questioned by police.

Before officers could determine if the man was impaired, he allegedly drove off.

READ MORE: Teen driving parents’ car causes serious crash on QEW in Oakville: police

According to investigators, officers followed the path of the vehicle and found the car with significant damage flipped on its side in a nearby ditch, without the driver inside.

Officers then followed footsteps that were seen in the snow leading away from the car.

Not long after, police said they found a man lying in the snow.

READ MORE: Dashcam footage captures Guelph Transit bus crashing into car

He was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including impaired driving and flight from police.

Police said the man’s licence was also already suspended at the time of his arrest.

He remains in custody until he appears before a judge for a bail hearing.

After failing to stop at a RIDE spot-check on Hwy 7/5th Line @TownOfMilton the driver lost control and rolled his vehicle before fleeing on foot. Driver located shortly after and arrested for Impaired Driving. #DontDrinkandDrive ^WC pic.twitter.com/PvRiXMlhek — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) March 3, 2019