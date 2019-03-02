Child suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Parkdale

Toronto paramedics say a child has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics said they received a call just before 1 p.m. for reports a collision at Macdonell and Pearson avenues, near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

READ MORE: Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s west end

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a girl who had been struck by a car.

She was transported to hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

READ MORE: String of recent pedestrian and cyclist deaths has public urging Toronto to make streets safer

Police said the driver remained on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Calgary father accused of leaving child in car for 2 hours outside casino