March 2, 2019 2:38 pm
Updated: March 2, 2019 2:41 pm

Child suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Parkdale

Toronto paramedics say a child has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say a child has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics said they received a call just before 1 p.m. for reports a collision at Macdonell and Pearson avenues, near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a girl who had been struck by a car.

She was transported to hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

