March 2, 2019 2:09 am

With U.S. backing, Syrian Democratic forces move into the last enclave that ISIS holds

By Ellen Francis Reuters

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on February 28 that they had tightened their siege on Islamic State fighters remaining in Baghuz, in east Deir Ezzor. The Kurdish news outlet, ANHA, shared this footage on February 28, described as showing hundreds of Islamic State fighters surrendering to SDF near Baghuz.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have advanced into Islamic State‘s final territorial enclave where heavy fighting is under way, the SDF media office said on Friday.

The SDF were advancing on two fronts into the tiny enclave at Baghouz in Deir al-Zor province at the Iraq border.

WATCH: Feb. 21 — Trucks evacuate civilians from last Islamic State pockets in Syria

Three SDF fighters had been wounded so far, the media office said in an update circulated to reporters.

The SDF began a final assault to capture the enclave at Baghouz on Thursday, aiming to wipe out the last vestige of territorial rule that once spanned a third of Syria and Iraq.

READ MORE: Trucks carrying women, children leave last ISIS pocket in Syria

© 2019 Thomson Reuters

