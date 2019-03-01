Tax hike expected as Winnipeg budget drops Friday – but how much will it be?

Rumours of a higher-than-expected property tax hike have been swirling since Mayor Brian Bowman hinted to 680CJOB Tuesday that it would be so, and by the end of the day, media had pegged it at more than 9 per cent.

Bowman puts the blame squarely in the pockets of the Province, saying this year’s funding freeze and what he claims are new orders from the province dictating where last year’s money should have been spent mean funding gaps.

Political analysts and former councillors called the 9 per cent “a tactic” to soften the blow, and Winnipeggers can likely expect a combination of a higher-than-promised 2.33 per cent tax hike, likely in the 4-5 per cent range and a cutback in infrastructure spending.

