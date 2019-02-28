Kelowna woman thought it was a tax scam, but it wasn’t

The Canada Revenue Agency tax scam has been around for years.

It’s been widely advertised in the news — scammers claiming to be from the CRA, only to milk the victim’s bank account once they get their personal information.

Stacey Hubbard of Kelowna, who admits she’s behind with her taxes because of health reasons, recently received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the CRA. She says she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“When I got the phone call, they (the CRA) were being really aggressive, saying I needed to borrow money from my family. When I said I had been in the hospital, they said: ‘Well, if you were in the hospital, then obviously had help financially there, so you should be able to ask them.’ They asked me to go the bank and get a loan. They were just unbelievably aggressive,” Hubbard said.

Knowing that the CRA scam was making the rounds, Hubbard asked for proof — she wanted to see it in print. Shortly after, she got a letter from the CRA, but she says it didn’t look right, so she took the letter to the CRA in person.

“I went down to the office and they looked at the letters and said: ‘No, this is a scam. The address is wrong, the numbers are wrong, the letterhead is crooked.'”

Convinced she was dealing with a scam, Hubbard filed a complaint with the Kelowna RCMP. She says the RCMP told her that what she was dealing with was, in fact, a CRA scam.

But she soon found out that phone call that she received from someone claiming to be from the CRA was legitimate when her bank accounts were frozen.

“When I called the CRA, I thought I was calling to say, ‘Hey, the scammers have one step further, now they’ve frozen my account,’ just for them to now tell me ‘Oh, no. Those letters weren’t a scam,'” Hubbard said.

The CRA couldn’t comment on Hubbard file because of privacy reasons. Meantime, Hubbard says she remains in tax limbo with no access to her money and says the whole situation could have been avoided had she received the right information from the CRA and the RCMP.

“I feel like I just keep shaking myself because I just don’t think this can be true.”