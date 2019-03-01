Limestone City rolls out the red carpet for 2019 Kingston Canadian Film Festival

It’s one of the largest film festivals in Canada and it’s happening right here in the Limestone City.

The 19th annual Kingston Canadian Film Festival is underway, offering a jam-packed schedule for film appreciators. The four-day event features over 30 feature films and another 60 shorts. Clarke Mackey, a member of the festival board, says there’s a real appetite among a lot of the movie-going public for things that are different.

This festival, he says, seems to fit the bill.

“This year we actually have four screenings of feature films that have a Kingston connection [or a] Kingston filmmaker connection,” Mackey said. “And several local short programs as well and this has been a big leap from previous years.”

This Mountain Life, The Hummingbird Project, Firecrackers and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch are just a few of the dozens of titles. Thom Ernst, the festival moderator and a film critic from Toronto, says the annual event works for a number of reasons — including the fact that the organizers just love what they do.

“Kingston really has a great sense of the arts,” Ernst said. “This festival is likely to work at other places, but Kingston seems to draw people in from Ottawa, Toronto and also from Hollywood. You know you had Mychael Danna here, an Oscar winner, a week after winning [the] Oscar coming down and talking to the Kingston people who are here just to see the films.

The festival runs until Sunday.