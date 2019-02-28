North Korea blames U.S. for degradation of talks after Trump-Kim summit ends abruptly

In an unprecedented move, North Korean officials held a press conference overnight in Hanoi, Vietnam, after talks between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended abruptly.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters that the country offered to permanently halt long range rocket tests, as well as nuclear tests, in exchange for the lifting of five United Nations sanctions.

That would still leave a number of sanctions against the country in place.

WATCH: North Korea claims they’d be willing to dismantle all nuclear facilities if sanctions lifted

Earlier in the day, Trump had told reporters that “it was all about the sanctions.”

“Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, and we couldn’t do that,” Trump said before leaving Hanoi.

Ri also told reporters that the U.S. demanded “one more measure” beyond dismantlement of the Yongbyon nuclear facility in North Korea, but didn’t specify what the Americans asked for.

READ MORE: The lunch that never was: Trump walks away from North Korea negotiations

*More to come*

*with files from Reuters