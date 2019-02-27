Crime
February 27, 2019 10:14 pm
Updated: February 27, 2019 10:17 pm

1 dead in ‘suspicious’ incident in Oshawa, homicide unit leading investigation

The Durham Regional Police homicide unit is leading the investigation into a homicide in Oshawa's east end.

Durham Regional Police say a person is dead after a “suspicious” incident in Oshawa‘s east end.

A spokesperson confirmed to Global News that emergency crews were called to a home on Langford Street, near Townline Road North and Adelaide Avenue East, on Wednesday evening.

Police said the victim was found with obvious signs of trauma. It wasn’t immediately clear how the person died.

The homicide unit was subsequently called in and is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

