February 27, 2019 9:35 am

1 dead after vehicle, transport truck collide in Tay Township: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say one person is dead after a vehicle and transport truck collided on Highway 12.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP / Provided
Police say one person is dead after a collision in Tay Township.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP said a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 12 crossed the centre median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

