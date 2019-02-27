1 dead after vehicle, transport truck collide in Tay Township: police

Police say one person is dead after a collision in Tay Township.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP said a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 12 crossed the centre median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

1 driver pronounced deceased at scene in collision involving transport truck and passenger vehicle on #Hwy12 at Neekaunis Rd in #Waubaushene. Highway remains closed for #SGBayOPP investigation. ^gp pic.twitter.com/mPwKYz40Jh — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) February 26, 2019