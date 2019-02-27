Winnipeg firefighters being sent to ‘dangerous’ non-fire calls, alleges union

The president of the local firefighters union alleges his members are being sent to “dangerous” situations in place of police and claims his concerns are going unanswered by officials.

Alex Forrest, president of UFFW 867, said in a statement sent to media Wednesday that firefighters “are being sent to emergency calls that are not fire or EMS emergencies but Police matters.”

“It appears that this is due to an inadequate number of police officers available to respond,” he said in the statement.

Forrest pointed to an incident on Feb. 16 in which he said fire crews were sent to a downtown Winnipeg hotel to deal with a drunk patron who refused to leave.

RAW: The Start host speaks with UFFW president Alex Forrest:

“The incident [report] basically said that there was no medical emergency, so they sent the firefighters, because it appeared that there was no police available,” he told 680 CJOB.

Firefighters waited for more than two hours for police cadets to show and when they did, the drunk patron pulled out a gun, Forrest claimed.

The two cadets and two firefighters were required to bring the man under control, Forrest added.

“The two firefighters managed to grab the man’s hand, grab the gun and kick the gun away.”

“These firefighters could well have been injured or killed in this incident,” Forrest said.

“We go on many of these calls throughout the year, and this is a brand-new protocol,” he alleged.

“We go on everything from domestic disputes from possible burglary to — these are not fire or emergency medical calls, in any way whatsoever … that’s not our job.”

The union has asked for meetings with the WFPS operations deputy and the police chief, but Forrest claimed no meetings have taken place, despite asking since November.

“UFFW 867 is concerned that its members, untrained and unequipped to deal with police matters, must not be put in harm’s way as a result of current dispatch protocol.”

Forrest admitted people would question the timing of going public with this matter, knowing a city budget will be tabled Friday.

“It’s unfortunate timing but this is an incident that just occurred, we have to get it forward, and we just felt that we just couldn’t wait anymore.”

Mayor Brian Bowman told 680 CJOB this was the first time he had heard of Forrest’s concerns.

“He’s raising a serious matter,” said Bowman. “We want to, first and foremost, make sure that their safety is taken care of.

“I think it’s appropriate that he’s requested dialogue … obviously at City Hall we want to make sure the resources are there and we’ve increased the resources every year that I’ve been mayor for the Winnipeg Police Service.”

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police and the city’s fire and paramedic service for comment.

-With files from Lauren McNabb