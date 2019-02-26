Police appeal to public for help locating missing London teen

London police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to police 15-year-old Deshawn Burnett was last seen Friday, February 22 at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Marconi Boulevard near Trafalgar Street.

Burnett is described as a black male, five-foot-six and 140 pounds. He has black hair shaved on the side with braids on the top, police said.

Burnett was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans and grey and black boots, officers said.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously here.