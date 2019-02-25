Police arrest wanted man after surrounding Kelowna motel

A Kelowna motel was surrounded by police on Saturday evening, and a wanted man was taken into custody.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a motel on the 1500-block of Highway 33 West.

READ MORE: Fire devastates mobile home in Oliver

“Two individuals were taken into police custody without incident, including a 29-year-old Kelowna man, known to police and wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Frontline officers chose to err on the side of caution and call for the support of the specially trained tactical officers to assist with the potentially high risk arrest and entry into the suite.”

RCMP said an imitation firearm was seized at the scene.

READ MORE: Fire devastates mobile home in Oliver

A 29-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody but released during a bail hearing.

He is expected to be back in court on Feb. 28.